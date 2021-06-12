Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 69.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

A number of brokerages have commented on CPI. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CPI traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 40.72 ($0.53). The company had a trading volume of 3,783,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.84 million and a P/E ratio of 50.90. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

