Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CPIVF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,405. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.