Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,825 shares of company stock worth $114,304 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,910,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

