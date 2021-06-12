CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.89 million. CareDx posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 627,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.