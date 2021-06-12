Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Cboe Global Markets worth $43,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

