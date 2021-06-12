Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Cuts Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.