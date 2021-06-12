CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $17,996.22 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008264 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001199 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

