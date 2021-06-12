Celanese (NYSE:CE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

