ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after purchasing an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

