ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $207,676.17 and approximately $13,092.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

