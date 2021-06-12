China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 367,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,407. The firm has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

