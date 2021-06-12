Christopher Simon Sells 2,715 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.07 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

