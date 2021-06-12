Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $173,299.66 and $22.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,397,639 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,759 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

