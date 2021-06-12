Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.74

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

