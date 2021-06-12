Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.74

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.
