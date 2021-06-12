CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 787,186 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 621.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,186 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $53,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

