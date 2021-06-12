CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $94,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.99 and a 1-year high of $239.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

