CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The St. Joe worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $48.65 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

