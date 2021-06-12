CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.53 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

