CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

