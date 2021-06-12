CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

