CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 102.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

DNN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

