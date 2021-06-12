CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 31,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,909,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,776.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, May 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 39,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$30,810.00.

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

MBA opened at C$0.77 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$54.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.