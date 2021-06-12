Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $118.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.