Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.65) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 312.48 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £10.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

