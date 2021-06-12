Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.