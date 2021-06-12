Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

