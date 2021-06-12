Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $139,066.63

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $139,066.63 and $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,115,358 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

