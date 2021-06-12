Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tiptree by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 409,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,887. The company has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $127,363.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,930 shares of company stock valued at $503,892 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

