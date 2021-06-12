Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Beacon Securities

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

