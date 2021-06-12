Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $299,264.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CLF opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
