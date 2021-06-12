Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $299,264.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.