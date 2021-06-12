Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

