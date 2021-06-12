Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

