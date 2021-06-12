Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the period.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21.

