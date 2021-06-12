CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 423.4% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CLSH opened at $0.18 on Friday. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.
About CLS Holdings USA
