CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.48. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 227.56 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

