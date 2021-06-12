CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $152.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

