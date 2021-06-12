Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Raised to GBX 90 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

