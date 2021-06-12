Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.63

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.