Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 32,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,649,000 after buying an additional 75,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

