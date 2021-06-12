CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,370. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.