Colony Credit Real Estate’s (CLNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CLNC stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 162.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 603,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

