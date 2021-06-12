Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $43.74. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

