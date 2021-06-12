Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of -81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.