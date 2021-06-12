Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SID stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 935,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 692,006 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

