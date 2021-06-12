comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. comScore’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

