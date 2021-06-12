Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $158,766.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,679.61 or 0.99977589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00371106 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00461098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00834466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,116,190 coins and its circulating supply is 11,649,610 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

