Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,354.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

