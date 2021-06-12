Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ossiam raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

