Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a PEG ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

