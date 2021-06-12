Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

